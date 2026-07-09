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Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Notches 10th steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Song went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Song continues to be effective on the basepaths. While he's gone a modest 7-for-27 (.259) at the plate over his last 13 games, he's notched six of his 10 steals on the year in that span. The infielder is batting .221 with a .617 OPS, one home run, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles over 88 plate appearances. Song could see a short-term uptick in playing time at third base while Manny Machado (foot) is ailing.

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