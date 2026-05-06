Song went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.

Song logged his first career plate appearances in this contest, and he delivered a good performance. The 29-year-old infielder looks to be part of the mix to cover second base in the absence of Jake Cronenworth (concussion), whose placement on the 7-day injured list opened up the roster spot for Song to get promoted. Fernando Tatis is also a candidate to see time at the keystone in Cronenworth's absence, but Song could make a strong case for himself if he strings together a few good games at the plate.