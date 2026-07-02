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Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Swats first MLB homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Song went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a blowout loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Padres didn't have much to celebrate on a day when they were blown out of the water by a 23-3 margin. However, Song enjoyed a personal milestone when he hit his first major-league home run with a 385-foot solo blast in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old hasn't shown much power so far with a .100 ISO through 69 plate appearances, though he's demonstrated good plate discipline with a 9:13 BB:K and has swiped six bases on eight attempts.

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