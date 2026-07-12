Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Swipes bag in win

Song went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Song was in the lineup at third base for this contest while Manny Machado rested his legs as the designated hitter. Over nine games in July, Song has gone 6-for-27 (.222) with five steals and two extra-base hits. He's now batting .217 with a .605 OPS, one home run, 11 steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored across 95 plate appearances on the year. Song is likely to continue seeing a utility role in the infield.