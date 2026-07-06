Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Tallies two steals Sunday

Song went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two steals and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Song drew the start at second base and made the most of his two times reaching base, stealing second in both the seventh and eighth innings. The 29-year-old has looked much improved at the plate of late, going 9-for-31 (.290) over his past 15 games. The former KBO standout is slashing .239/.338/.328 with one homer, nine RBI, 10 runs and nine stolen bases across 77 big-league plate appearances this season, seeing most of his action at the keystone but struggling to earn consistent playing time.