Padres' Sung-Mun Song: Two hits, steal in win

Song went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Song swiped a bag in the third inning, but he was thrown out attempting to steal home in the fifth. He still got involved in the offense -- Song, No. 9 hitter Freddy Fermin and leadoff man Fernando Tatis were the only Padres with hits in the contest. Song was 0-for-11 over his last nine games before Saturday, though he's now started four of the last six games at second base. The uptick in playing time could stick, at least against right-handed pitchers, as Tatis appears set to retake a regular role in the outfield with Ramon Laureano (hip) out for the year. Song is batting .194 with a .550 OPS, no home runs, three steals on five attempts, four RBI and five runs scored over 37 plate appearances this season, so he'll need to hit consistently to keep a decent share of playing time.