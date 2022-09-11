The Padres reinstated Scott (finger) from the 15-day injured list and designated him for assignment.

Scott's move off the 40-man roster clears a spot for fellow reliever Craig Stammen (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Before he was shelved Aug. 15 with a right middle finger laceration, Scott turned in a 6.75 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 12 innings with the big club. Scott had been in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso and will likely stay with the affiliate if he clears waivers.