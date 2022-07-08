Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision.

Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the first batter he faced. With two outs, Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single. Rogers has allowed runs in four consecutive outings, blowing two saves in that span and raising his season ERA from 2.84 to 3.63. The lefty is now 23-for-28 in save chances.