Rogers struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rogers faced the top of the Arizona order and struck out Carson Kelly and Josh Rojas before getting Ketel Marte to pop out. The clean inning took Rogers just 15 pitches (10 strikes) to complete as he converted his second drama-free save in a row. The lefty opened the month in shaky form, but it appears he's settled back down. He has a 3.82 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB across 37.2 innings this year while converting 26 saves, one shy of Josh Hader's major-league-leading 27.