Rogers saved Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and two hit batters with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

After retiring the first two Cubs, Rogers made things interesting by letting four straight batters reach base. Fortunately, San Diego had a two-run lead and he was able to induce a Frank Schwindel flyout to end the game with the bases loaded. The earned run was the first the 31-year-old has surrendered this season while the four batters that reached base doubles his previous high.