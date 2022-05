Rogers struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Rogers has been one of the most reliable ninth-inning options in baseball over the first few weeks of the season, as he hasn't yet allowed a run and has converted nine of 10 save chances. The southpaw has already matched his save total from 2021, and he's establishing plenty of job security as the Padres' closer.