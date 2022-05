Rogers (0-1) was dealt the loss and blown save during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning.

Rogers entered in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and served up two early baserunners before permitting a go-ahead three-run home run to Ke,Bryan Hayes. The lefty had only allowed one earned run through 20.1 innings prior to Saturday's blip, and the 31-year-old now possesses a ERA and 0.75 WHIP in addition to an MLB-best 17 saves.