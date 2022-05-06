Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Marlins on Thursday, striking out two batters to earn a save.

Rogers was tasked with protecting a one-run ninth-inning lead and handled the situation with ease, striking out the first two batters he faced and retiring the side on 15 pitches. The left-hander already has three saves in May and leads the National League with 11 saves on the season. Rogers has yet to give up a run and has posted a 0.43 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .105 average over 11.2 innings overall.