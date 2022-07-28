Rogers (1-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one to blow the save and take a loss Wednesday against the Tigers.

Rogers entered the game with a one-run lead, but he allowed a pair of doubles and an infield single to lose the advantage. He has now allowed at least one earned run in eight of his last 11 appearances, during which he's maintained a 7.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. The Padres have kept Rogers in the closer role despite his struggles, though he could start to lose save chances -- at least in the short term -- if his performance doesn't turn around quickly.