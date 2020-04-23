Trammell is likely to begin the 2020 campaign at Triple-A but must be added to the 40-man roster in the offseason in order to avoid being exposed to the Rule 5 draft, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Trammell enjoyed a strong spring, batting .391/.440/.609 over 25 plate appearances before he was sent to minor-league camp March 11. He was in the mix for an outfield spot until the reassignment, suggesting that he's not far away from getting his first callup to the big leagues. As one of San Diego's top hitting prospects, his addition to the 40-man roster following the 2020 campaign seems to be a foregone conclusion.