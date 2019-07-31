Trammell was traded to the Padres from the Reds on Tuesday in a three-team trade that sends Trevor Bauer to the Reds from the Indians, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Trammell appears to be the lone player heading to San Diego in the deal as the team sends Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen and Victor Nova to Cleveland, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Yasiel Puig will also be heading to the Indians from the Reds. Trammell has struggled at Double-A this season with a .236/.350/.338 slash line in 93 games, but the Friars apparently have big plans for the 21-year-old after giving up four players.