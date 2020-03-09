Padres' Taylor Trammell: In mix for outfield spot
Trammell survived Sunday's round of roster cuts and remains in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cassavell noted that Trammell is "on the fringes" of the competition for a major-league roster spot, but that at least keeps open the possibility of the 22-year-old breaking camp with the big club. Trammell has helped his chances with a strong spring in which he has batted .409 (9-for-22) with three doubles, one triple and four RBI.
