Padres' Taylor Trammell: Invited to big-league camp
Trammell was invited to the Padres' major-league spring training Thursday.
Trammell experienced some growing pains during his first year at the Double-A level in 2019 as he was traded from the Reds to the Padres. The 22-year-old will get to work with the major-league coaching staff, but he'll probably require more development in the minors before making his major-league debut.
