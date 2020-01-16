Play

Trammell was invited to the Padres' major-league spring training Thursday.

Trammell experienced some growing pains during his first year at the Double-A level in 2019 as he was traded from the Reds to the Padres. The 22-year-old will get to work with the major-league coaching staff, but he'll probably require more development in the minors before making his major-league debut.

