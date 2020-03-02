Trammell has reached base in half of his 16 plate appearances thus far in spring games.

Trammell -- among the top prospects in the Padres' deep farm system -- has collected six hits and two walks in six Cactus League games. While he's unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, the 22-year-old's performance has inspired optimism following a rough 2019 campaign during which he hit a combined .234 between two Double-A stops.