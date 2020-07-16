Trammell is likely to begin the season with the Padres' satellite squad, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

If Trammell is left off the roster, it's by no fault of his own; he impressed in spring training and has continued to hold his own in intrasquad competition. However, the Padres have a fair amount of depth in the outfield, and the recent emergence of Edward Olivares may push Trammell out of the running for a roster spot. It doesn't help that Trammell is the only serious contender for an outfield roster spot not currently on the 40-man roster, though he's almost certain to be added to the 40-man in the offseason.