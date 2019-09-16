Trammell went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Double-A Amarillo's victory over Tulsa in the decisive game of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday.

Trammell's bases-clearing blast came with Amarillo down by two runs in the ninth inning, propelling the Sod Poodles to the Texas League title in their first season as a Padres affiliate. The blast was a fitting end to Trammell's up-and-down minor-league campaign in which he hit only .234 in 436 at-bats between two Double-A teams in the regular season but flourished with a .310/.356/.643 slash line along with three homers and 11 RBI in 10 playoff games.