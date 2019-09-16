Padres' Taylor Trammell: Powers Double-A squad to title
Trammell went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Double-A Amarillo's victory over Tulsa in the decisive game of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday.
Trammell's bases-clearing blast came with Amarillo down by two runs in the ninth inning, propelling the Sod Poodles to the Texas League title in their first season as a Padres affiliate. The blast was a fitting end to Trammell's up-and-down minor-league campaign in which he hit only .234 in 436 at-bats between two Double-A teams in the regular season but flourished with a .310/.356/.643 slash line along with three homers and 11 RBI in 10 playoff games.
More News
-
Padres' Taylor Trammell: Swinging hot stick in Double-A•
-
Padres' Taylor Trammell: Heading to San Diego in Bauer deal•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Named to Futures Game•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Lands on IL with hamstring strain•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Hits fourth homer•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Slugs third homer at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...