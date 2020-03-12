Play

Trammell was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The talented young outfielder enjoyed a strong spring, batting .391 (9-for-23) with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in Cactus League play. Though he'll begin the campaign in the minors, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Trammell called up to the Padres at some point in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories