Padres' Taylor Trammell: Sent to minor-league camp
Trammell was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
The talented young outfielder enjoyed a strong spring, batting .391 (9-for-23) with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in Cactus League play. Though he'll begin the campaign in the minors, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Trammell called up to the Padres at some point in 2020.
