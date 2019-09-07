Trammell has gone 5-for-13 with a home run and two RBI for Double-A Amarillo in the first three games of the Texas League Division Series.

The strong playoff stretch follows a torrid end to the regular season in which Trammell hit .429 (12-for-28) with a pair of long balls and five RBI over his final eight games. The 21-year-old batted just .234 in 436 at-bats between two Double-A clubs this season, but his strong finish suggests that a breakout may lie ahead next season for the highly-touted prospect.