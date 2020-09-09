Williams tossed one inning Tuesday against Colorado, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one.

Williams' first appearance since joining San Diego came in the sixth inning of a game that the Padres led by seven runs. The right-hander yielded a run on a double and a single while throwing 22 pitches (14 strikes). Williams notched six saves while serving as Seattle's primary closer prior to the trade that moved him down the coast, but he appears to be slated for a low-leverage bullpen role with the Padres.