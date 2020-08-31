The Padres acquired Williams from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later.

After netting two relievers (Dan Altavilla and Austin Adams) from the Mariners on Sunday in the seven-player deal that also sent catcher Austin Nola to San Diego, Padres general manager A.J. Preller went back to a familiar well to land Williams. The hard-throwing right-hander had been serving as Seattle's primary closer this season, going 6-for-6 in save chances while posting a 5.93 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 13.2 innings. While San Diego's closer situation remains unsettled, Williams' high walk rate probably puts him behind at least Trevor Rosenthal, Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan in the pecking order for saves. Those who have been rostering Williams in shallow leagues can probably feel comfortable cutting bait, though his deep-league fantasy managers may first want to wait and see how the Padres' closing situation shakes out over the next few games.