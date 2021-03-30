The Padres informed Williams on Monday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Due to a slew of injuries to other relievers along with the fact that he had no minor-league options remaining, Williams was able to nail down a spot in the San Diego bullpen. Williams previously saved six games for the Mariners in 2020 before coming over to San Diego in a deal at the trade deadline, but he's not expected to be much of a factor for the Friars in the late innings in 2021. Mark Melancon, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz look like the clear top three candidates for saves to begin the season, and Williams will probably be pushed further down the pecking order once Austin Adams (elbow) is cleared to return from the injured list.