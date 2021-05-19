Williams (knee) is not slated to begin a rehab stint any time soon, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Williams was place on the 10-day injured list in mid-April, so he is technically eligible to rejoin the club. However, the right-hander is still recovering and doesn't appear to be close to ramping up his activity. The organization has not provided a timeframe for Williams' return.
