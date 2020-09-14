Williams was optioned to San Diego's alternate training site Monday.
Williams has appeared in 15 games this season for the Padres, accruing a 6.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB over 14.2 innings of relief work. Joey Lucchesi was recalled in a corresponding move.
