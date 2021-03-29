Williams (shoulder) is listed among the Padres' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League finale versus the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Williams battled a left shoulder injury earlier this month, but he re-entered San Diego's pitching schedule over the weekend, tossing a scoreless inning in Friday's game against the Mariners. His inclusion on the pitching schedule three days later suggests he's feeling fine physically, leaving the door open for him to secure a spot on the Padres' 26-man Opening Day roster.