Williams left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs with shoulder tightness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Williams was hurt in the sixth inning when he dove for a ball thrown to him while covering first base on a groundball. Though the right-hander returned to pitch in the seventh, his shoulder tightened up on him, causing his outing to come to an end. Williams, who is in contention for one of the final spots in the Padres' bullpen, was expected to be re-evaluated Thursday.
