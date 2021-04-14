site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Taylor Williams: To IL with knee inflammation
Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right knee inflammation.
He has allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings (five appearances). Dan Altavilla (calf) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
