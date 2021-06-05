Williams (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Williams has been on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation since April 14, and he hasn't yet resumed throwing off a mound. It's not very surprising to see him land on the 60-day injured list, and he won't be eligible to return until mid-June at the earliest. However, a better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once he begins mound work. Right-hander Sam McWilliams was claimed off waivers from the Mets in a corresponding move.
