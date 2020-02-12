Padres' Tim Beckham: Gets MiLB deal from San Diego
Beckham (suspension) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Beckham will presumably join the Padres' big club for spring training, but since he'll have to serve 32 more games on the 80-game suspension he received last August, he's not a candidate to make San Diego's Opening Day roster. That being said, the 30-year-old's ability to provide moderate power at multiple infield spots should help his case for getting a look with the big-league squad at some point in 2020, especially if Jurickson Profar can't meet expectations as the Padres' everyday second baseman. Beckham slashed .237/.293/.461 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 88 games with the Mariners in 2019 before being slapped with the ban for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
