Hill earned a hold against Pittsburgh on Sunday with a perfect eighth inning.
The Padres held a 3-1 lead when Hill came on in the eighth, but the Pirates had loaded the bases with no outs against Robert Suarez. Hill yielded a sacrifice fly to the first batter he faced but kept the damage to a minimum by subsequently inducing a double play. The lefty reliever has posted an unappealing 7.20 ERA on the season due to a pair of rough outings, but he has held opponents scoreless in six of his eight appearances overall.