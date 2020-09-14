Hill (3-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning and didn't allow a baserunner to earn the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

Hill relieved starter Garrett Richards and got the last two outs of the fifth inning to keep the game tied at one. The Padres' scored twice in the bottom half of the inning, and that made Hill the pitcher of record. Through 12.1 innings this season, the southpaw has a 3.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 17 appearances. He's collected three holds but isn't likely to challenge Trevor Rosenthal for save chances.