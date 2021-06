Hill (5-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk across one inning to earn the win over Arizona on Sunday.

Hill entered the seventh inning with a 2-1 lead, but quickly surrendered the lead after the first four batters reached base safely. The Padres ended up retaking the lead later in the inning, giving Hill the win. The 31-year-old has a 2.56 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 31.2 innings. Prior to Sunday, he didn't allow a run in his last five straight appearances.