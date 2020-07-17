Hill was traded to the Padres for Franchy Cordero and Ronald Bolanos (ribs) on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Hill will bolster the bullpen for a Padres team that finished with a combined 4.59 ERA from its relief pitchers in 2019. The 30-year-old southpaw was excellent against left-handed hitters last season, allowing a .186 batting average without surrendering a single home run. Hill's dominance against left-handed hitters sets up nicely against a Dodgers lineup that feasts on right-handed pitching.