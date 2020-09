Hill (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels after allowing one walk across two-thirds of an inning.

Hill entered the game in the seventh inning with one out and quickly closed out the inning, retiring Anthony Bemboom and Luis Rengifo. He walked Shohei Ohtani to start the eighth before getting lifted, though. Hill has been impressive this season and extended his streak of scoreless appearances to nine, posting a 0.68 WHIP and a 9.8 K/9 in that stretch.