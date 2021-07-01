Hill allowed one hit in a scoreless fifth inning was credited with a save Wednesday against the Reds.

Hill pitched the fifth inning with a two-run lead after Joe Musgrove was pulled. He was the last pitcher to throw for the Padres, which allowed him to earn an untraditional save when the game was eventually called due to rain. Hill has been a steady option out of the team's bullpen this season -- he's maintained a 2.48 ERA and racked up 36 strikeouts across 32.2 innings -- but Mark Melancon should remain in line to see save opportunities in normal circumstances going forward.