Hill has pitched two innings thus far this spring, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out six.

Hill has improved his K/9 during each of his three big-league campaigns, starting at 8.3 in 2018 and building to 10.0 last season. The southpaw doesn't throw hard -- his fastball velocity averages just over 90 mph -- but he gets enough strikeouts and induces enough groundballs to be viewed as a valuable bullpen piece for the upstart Padres.