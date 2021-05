Hill was credited with a hold in Friday's win over San Francisco as a result of striking out both batters he faced in the seventh inning.

The southpaw certainly earned the hold after inheriting a one-out, bases-loaded situation and proceeding to strike out both Darin Ruf and Mike Tauchman. Hill has allowed only two earned runs over 12.2 frames this season while registering an impressive 17:4 K:BB.