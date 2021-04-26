Hill (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning, allowing two walks while striking out two to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

Hill was called upon in the 10th inning to keep the game tied. Both of his walks were intentional to load the bases with the pitching spot due up, where he struck out pinch hitter Clayton Kershaw for the second out. He then struck out DJ Peters for the final out of the inning. The 31-year-old has made 13 appearances out of the bullpen and has only allowed runs in one of them, allowing three runs to the Dodgers on April 16.