Hill signed a one-year, $1.85 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hill posted a 3.56 ERA in 2022 but managed just 25 strikeouts over 48 innings and missed some time with a shoulder problem. It's possible the heavy usage over the years just caught up to him, but the Padres will hope he can return to form in 2023.