Hill earned a hold Friday against Arizona, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up two hits and struck out one.

The lefty surrendered a pair of singles to lead off the frame but bounced back to retire the next three batters and keep the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard. Hill has hung a goose egg in 11 of his past 12 outings and has registered a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP overall this season. He hasn't picked up any saves or holds but does have four wins in relief while racking up a 36:11 K:BB across 30.2 frames.