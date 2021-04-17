Hill (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out one across 1.1 innings.

Hill entered in the 11th inning and racked up three quick outs to keep the contest tied. He stayed in the game for the 12th frame and yielded a two-run homer to Corey Seager leading off the inning, then saw four more batters reach base (three by single and one by error) before he was pulled. The left-hander has given up three home runs across 7.2 innings on the season, though he has posted a strong 10:1 K:BB.