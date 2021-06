Hill (3-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on three hits across one-third of an inning. He didn't record a strikeout and didn't issue a walk.

Hill entered this game in a run of six straight scoreless outings, but he didn't look comfortable in this one and was deservedly tagged with the loss. The left-hander saw his ERA rise from 2.03 to 2.67 as a result of this outing, but he still owns a strong 33:10 K:BB across 27 innings.