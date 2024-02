Locastro signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Given the dearth of outfield options on the Padres' roster, Locastro would seem to have a good chance of making the team and perhaps even playing a good amount. The speedy veteran is a career .228/.327/.337 hitter in 616 total major-league plate appearances and collected a .731 OPS in 43 games with the Mets last season.