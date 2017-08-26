Padres' Tim Melville: Picked up by Padres
Melville was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Saturday.
Now that he's a member of the Padres organization, Melville will likely provide organizational depth in the bullpen. The 27-year-old has had limited exposure to the majors over the course of his career, as he's pitched just 12.1 innings over four games in the Show. In that time he's allowed 16 runs on 12 walks and 20 hits, six of which were home runs.
