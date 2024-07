The Padres selected Ornelas' contract and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Ornelas has spent the entire 2024 season at El Paso, slashing .316/.390/.515 with 12 home runs and five stolen bases across 310 plate appearances. Though he'll remain with El Paso coming out of the All-Star break, the 24-year-old outfielder is now a part of the Padres' 40-man roster. The transaction should improve his chances of receiving his first big-league call-up at some point later this season.