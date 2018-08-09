Padres' Tirso Ornelas: Out with wrist injury
Ornelas is on the 7-day disabled list with Low-A Fort Wayne with a wrist injury, Elizabeth Wyman of The Journal Gazette reports.
The 18-year-old outfielder has been on the shelf since July 20, but it's unclear exactly how serious the injury is. His numbers this season in the Midwest League (.252/.341/.392, eight home runs, five steals in 355 plate appearances) may not look impressive on the surface, but Ornelas turned 18 in March and has still been eight percent better (108 wRC+) than the league's average hitter. He has plus raw power, a good handle of the strike zone (68:40 K:BB) and a true all-fields approach. As he matures, that power should show up more in games, and he has quite a bit more batting average upside than he has shown in 2018.
